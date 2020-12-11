Advertisement

22nd annual Lead-Deadwood Community Christmas Dinner Celebration is canceled

Volunteers are serving community members food.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEAD-DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 22nd annual Lead-Deadwood Community Christmas Dinner Celebration has been canceled due to rising coronavirus numbers in South Dakota.

The event, typically held on Christmas Eve, has been open to anyone in the community and served as a way for people to come together.

Last year about 550 meals were served.

The celebration committee chair says they had concerns about everybody being in the kitchen, and social distancing during the actual meal would be difficult.

“It was all about safety. The majority of our volunteers are seniors, and so we want to protect our community. As much as we need to have the dinner, we don’t need to be a super spreader,” says the committee chair for the Community Christmas Dinner, Sue Holloway.

Holloway says hopefully, they will be able to hold the event next year.

