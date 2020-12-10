Advertisement

Windy and Cooler in the Black Hills

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight we will stick with the clear skies and passing clouds.

A cold front will march its way towards us and drop the temperatures. There isn’t a lot of moisture in the atmosphere so our snow and rain chances are slim... but there may be a chance of light snow for some of us next week. Overnight lows in the 20s and teens. Highs tomorrow in the 30s and upper 20s. The next seven days are going to be nice. No rain or snow from the front but cooler weather behind it with sun. Hanukkah starts at 4:14pm tomorrow.

