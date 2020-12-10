Thune fights for remote worker tax relief to be in COVID-19 package

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Senator John Thune is proposing a bill in Congress he says would help doctors and nurses who have worked across state lines during the pandemic.

It’s called the Remote and Mobile Worker Relief Act.

Thune says right now some medical professionals have to file multiple tax returns in several states where they don’t live.

He says that can be extremely complicated, especially for those on the front lines.

Instead, Thune wants mobile workers to be taxed normally by their home state.

”Mr. President, it’s unconscionable that we would allow healthcare professionals who risk their lives to care for individuals in coronavirus stricken states to be punished with an unexpected tax bill,” Thune said.

Thune also says many South Dakotans working during the pandemic in other states still have to pay taxes to that state they’re working in ... and do not receive a tax credit.

