Advertisement

Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album

FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter is about to release her second album in 2020.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote in social media posts Thursday morning. “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.”

Swift said the new album is called “Evermore,” which she described as a “sister” album to her latest release, “Folklore.” A video for a new song, “Willow,” will arrive along with the album, to be released at midnight ET Thursday.

Taylor revealed the track list for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver. She turns 31 on Sunday.

“Folklore,” released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

On Instagram, Swift said working on “Folklore” was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. “I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she wrote.

“I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested for DUI after striking fire hydrant and long pursuit
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys...
South Dakota AG joins Amicus brief challenging election results in battleground states
A deer that was spotted on Skyline Drive.
Rapid City gets ready to cut down on deer population

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn...
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reports more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus Wednesday