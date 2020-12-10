Advertisement

Sturgis hosts open house for the proposed Marcotte Development

The city is looking to sell the land to developers
City of Sturgis
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis City Council hosted an open house on the upcoming vote for the future of the Marcotte Development.

The property is around 60 acres and is located in the southwest part of Sturgis. The city purchased the land in 2011-2012 and they are now looking at selling the land for development to build homes and park areas.

A petition was approved to bring to a vote what should happen with the land, between letting the land be developed or having the land remain as is for 5 years.

If the vote fails and allows the development of the land to begin the city is hopeful those new homes would find owners quickly.

‘We really are seeing an interest in people from out of state all over the country wanting to move to the Black Hills. You are seeing it in surrounding communities, we are seeing it here in Sturgis,’ Beka Zerbst, Sturgis City Council Ward 2

The vote will be held on Feb. 2 of next year.

