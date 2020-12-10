Advertisement

Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn

Michael Richard Hanson says he was “relieved” to be arrested
(wtok)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 53-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Thursday on child pornography charges.

Michael Richard Hanson, from Rapid City, was sentenced to five years in prison, with 10 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay over $8,000 in restitution for possession of child pornography.

In June 2019, police searched Hanson’s home after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line about searches for child pornography.

The factual basis statement signed by Hanson said police found more than 700 images of child pornography and other images described as “obscene” and “extraordinarily violent defiling of women - both dead and alive.”

In court Thursday, Judge Jeffrey Viken said the material was “among the most disturbing images I’ve seen in 43 years of criminal law.”

Hanson will also pay restitution to a victim’s fund and someone identified in some of the images.

Hanson said he was “relieved” to be arrested and that he was sorry.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

