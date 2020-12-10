Advertisement

Rapid City Fire trains in 13 new recruits

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recently, 13 recruits began their careers with the Rapid City Fire Department. The Rapid City Fire Department hired recruits to help with the department’s increasing call volume and help fill vacancies left by those who have retired.

This week recruits are training in hazardous materials and substances (HAZMAT training).

Rapid City firefighters are trained to identify and handle hazardous materials and substances like petroleum from rollovers or unknown chemicals.

Lt. Hunter Harlan says these 13 recruits are trained at the technician’s level, which is higher than operational training.

“Their job is to come in and identify the material as well as deal with the material, and what we’re doing with the material is get it up to the operations level,” Harlan said. “Everybody at this station right here is at the technician’s level, which is a higher level than op.”

One of the recruits, Morgan Helton, says Hazmat training is a skill all firefighters should be well versed in.

“Hazmat is a subject that all firefighters should be well-rehearsed on, just in case it’s a low-frequency, but it’s a high hazardous event, and it’s good to be knowledgeable,” Helton said. “It’s good to be knowledgeable and have that good experience and training to handle it will”

All 13 recruits graduate on Dec. 31 in Downtown Rapid City.

