Noem supports Arizona in voter-fraud lawsuit

The Republican governor’s brief argues that Arizona’s integrity laws violate minority populations by inhibiting their ability to vote.
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in...
FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. The largest group representing South Dakota doctors has come out in support of a statewide mask mandate as several cities have moved to require masks in public settings. Gov. Noem has opposed government-imposed mask mandates, arguing they have not been proven to halt the spread of infections. She plans to give an update on the state's coronavirus situation later Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.((Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem filed a friend of the court amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court supporting petitioners of a court case that questions voter-rights in the state of Arizona.

The case involves two Arizona laws restricting the right to vote. The first requires ballots cast in the wrong location to be tossed out, while the second prevents individuals from delivering another voter’s absentee ballot to the election officer.

The Republican governor’s brief argues that Arizona’s integrity laws violate minority populations by inhibiting their ability to vote. In a press release Thursday, she said that she wants to defend fair, neutrally applicable election laws that work to prevent fraud.

“This brief could not be timelier in light of the ongoing national election dispute,” she said in the release.

The release explained that while Arizona’s laws are not identical to South Dakota’s election laws, all states should be allowed to design rules promoting their elections’ order and integrity.

“In South Dakota, our election system is fair and transparent, and all states should be held to the same standard,” Noem said. “Our hope is the Supreme Court will set a clear precedent that upholds the powers of states to enforce neutral, non-discriminatory voting rules that apply fairly to all by supporting the petitioners.”

Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee argues the Voting Rights Act does not prevent states from enacting neutral election laws like Arizona’s ban on ballot-harvesting and in-precinct voting requirements.

The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and was consolidated with Arizona Republican Party v. Democratic National Committee.

“The 2020 election has shaken the American people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” said Noem. “Fortunately, the Brnovich case presents the Supreme Court with a fantastic opportunity to restore public trust in American elections.”

The governor’s filing comes a day after South Dakota Attorney General joined 16 other attorneys general in submitting amicus briefs in support of legal challenge of president election results coming from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and the same week the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a similar challenge to Pennsylvania’s election results.

