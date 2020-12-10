Advertisement

Noem calls for telecommunication expansion statewide

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.(Dakota News Now)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Governor Kristi Noem’s budget address on Tuesday, she spoke about the expansion of telecommunications throughout South Dakota.

Noem proposes $100 million from the budget to be dedicated to expand high-speed internet coverage across the Mount Rushmore State.

She said an expansive telecommunications network across the state is invaluable because it makes communication, business, education, health care, and work much easier.

Noem said previous broadband projects have had a good return on investment, like the Connect SD program, which she said had a return of more than $5.50 for every $1 invested by the state.

Smaller communities across South Dakota, like Deadwood, could see growth because of expanded communication. The executive director of Deadwood-Lead Economic Development said expanded telecommunications could allow more people to work remotely from smaller communities.

“What you’ve got is individuals who either grew up in the area and moved out of state-- let’s say they moved to a Denver, Colorado, a Seattle, Washington- who now have the opportunity to retain that high-skilled, high-paid job, move back to the area, and provide for their family with the opportunity to grow up in a small community that they know,” said Kevin Wagner, the executive director for Deadwood-Lead Economic Development. “And we’re starting to see droves of those people.”

Wagner also said smaller communities like Deadwood would benefit from telehealth expansion because easier access would allow for greater care.

