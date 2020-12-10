Advertisement

National Lager Day celebrated at Dakota Point Brewing Company

Schlottman says Dakota Point only started brewing lagers last year and currently have four on...
Schlottman says Dakota Point only started brewing lagers last year and currently have four on tap.(KOTA)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Lager Day. Lagers are the world’s most popular beverage after water and tea.

Lagers came from northern Europe in the 1500s. They’re fermented at a colder temperature, which is what makes them different from ales.

It takes longer to produce lagers, with the minimum time being six weeks all the way up to 12 weeks. Dakota Point is one of the few breweries in the Black Hills, making cask-conditioned beer.

“The beer is actually pumped out of the cask instead of forced out of the cask with CO2. It’s served at 48 degrees instead of 38 degrees, and what that does is it changes the flavor profile,” Neal Schlottman, founder of Dakota Point Brewing Company, said. “You get a much creamier texture, you get an actual better sense of what the entire beer tastes like too, cold temperatures actually numb your tastebuds.”

Schlottman says Dakota Point only started brewing lagers last year and currently have four on tap.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested for DUI after striking fire hydrant and long pursuit
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal, the next step in Hideaway Hills lawsuit

Latest News

Firefighters train 13 new recruits in Hazmat training
Rapid City Fire trains in 13 new recruits
South Dakota runs on tourism and to the surprise of some, summer tourism did fairly well during...
No snow means slight setback for Black Hills winter tourism
Dale Lamphere, a BHSU alumn, best known for his Dignity of Earth and Sky sculpture in...
Local artist works on 20 foot sculpture for Black Hills State University
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child porn