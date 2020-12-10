Advertisement

Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested for DUI after striking fire hydrant and long pursuit

Latest News

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Neighbors said someone has been sweeping dog feces off their high-rise balcony in downtown...
‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say
The 71-year-old walked out of prison saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to...
Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released after 31 years