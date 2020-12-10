Advertisement

Game On brings fun to Rapid City with new indoor adventure center


With everything going virtual these days it's easy to lose a grip on reality. However, a brother-sister duo in Rapid City has created a space where the two worlds exist and fun can ensue... where you can get your "Game On".
By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A wild and creative space for the community. Brother and sister duo, Bonny and Dylan Fleming, have created a center for all ages - known as Game On.

“A lot of our games, you do a lot of running, thinking, problem-solving. So what we’ve done is take some of the more boring things and made them really fun. We’re tricking kids into having a good time while doing physical exercise, using their brains, and moving their bodies,” Bonnie says.

Game On had its share of setbacks since the start of the pandemic, but now sport three games, including virtual reality, Lazer Vault and the much-anticipated arena game; Z-tag.

“This game here is Z-tag, which stands for zombie tag. The whole point of this game is to run around, find a bunch of check-points, and not be zapped by zombies. If you get zapped by a zombie, you’ll have to get to a healing station. If you do not, at which point, the game changes for you, and then you will run around and try to change the other humans into zombies naturally,” Bonnie says.

Designed to stimulate your mind, the games are to invoke a sense of nostalgia.

“We’ve all walked away from this project with skills that we didn’t start with, and it’s been a growing experience for every single one of us. We’re better off for it, and I’m so pleased to get the opportunity to work with these guys to make such an amazing thing,” Dylan says.

Game On is only taking private bookings right now but hopes to have their public grand opening sometime in 2021.

SD AG joins Amicus brief challenging election results in battleground states
Noem calls for telecommunication expansion statewide
New policies look to benefit minority, adult students pursuing college
