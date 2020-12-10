Firefighters contain nighttime structure fire to single home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An overnight fire leaves a hot scar on a Rapid Valley home.

According to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Sherry Court at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders arrived to find a free-burning fire and moderate-to-heavy smoke inside the home. Moderate wind gusts hampered suppression efforts throughout the response, although firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The building received light-to-moderate damage to the porch, yard and interior of the residence. The American Red Cross of the Dakotas is assisting the occupants of the home.

No injuries to any occupants of the structure or firefighters were reported.

Box Elder and North Haines Volunteer Fire Departments among other agencies assisted in the response.

