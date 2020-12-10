Advertisement

Firefighters contain nighttime structure fire to single home

Multiple fire agencies survey the damage done to a Rapid Valley home after an overnight fire...
Multiple fire agencies survey the damage done to a Rapid Valley home after an overnight fire broke out on the 4000 block of Cherry Court. Moderate wind gusts slowed fire suppression efforts throughout the response.(Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By Aniysa Mapp and Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An overnight fire leaves a hot scar on a Rapid Valley home.

According to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Sherry Court at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders arrived to find a free-burning fire and moderate-to-heavy smoke inside the home. Moderate wind gusts hampered suppression efforts throughout the response, although firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The building received light-to-moderate damage to the porch, yard and interior of the residence. The American Red Cross of the Dakotas is assisting the occupants of the home.

No injuries to any occupants of the structure or firefighters were reported.

Box Elder and North Haines Volunteer Fire Departments among other agencies assisted in the response.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020
Helene Duhamel
SD lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June --...
Rapid City man arrested for DUI after striking fire hydrant and long pursuit
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys...
South Dakota AG joins Amicus brief challenging election results in battleground states
A deer that was spotted on Skyline Drive.
Rapid City gets ready to cut down on deer population

Latest News

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
SD DOH says healthcare workers in Rapid City and Sioux Falls to be first to receive COVID-19 vaccine
City of Sturgis
Sturgis hosts open house for the proposed Marcotte Development
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal, the next step in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Noem calls for telecommunication expansion statewide