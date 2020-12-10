Advertisement

Executive order pauses teacher evaluations, accreditation reviews

(WKYT)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 2020 has been challenging for students and teachers alike, but an executive order from Governor Kristi Noem hopes to alleviate some of the stress for educators.

Noem’s order temporarily halts some regulations for businesses and schools.

For schools, this order pauses performance evaluations for experienced teachers and principals, and also freezes accreditation reviews for the schools scheduled for review.

The public information manager for the Rapid City Area School District, Katy Urban, said teacher evaluations and school accreditation are time-consuming, and the pause takes some of the pressure off the staff, so they can focus on teaching instead.

“The over-all message is that by suspending some of these different requirements, it will really allow us to focus on getting through this tough year as we deal with all of the different things that are COVID-related,” said Urban. “It’s very stressful with distance learning, and we’re going a million different directions right now, so this is one less thing that we have to worry about.”

This executive order also suspends in-person meeting requirements for cooperatives, as well as pausing school evacuation drills and cardiopulmonary surveys.

A statement from the Governor’s office said these suspensions will continue throughout the declared COVID-19 state of emergency.

