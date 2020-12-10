Advertisement

Crews demolish old Hardee’s building at Dakota Market Square

Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
Crews are demolishing the old Hardee's building in Dakota Market Square.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews got to work on Wednesday, demolishing the old Hardee’s building in Dakota Market Square.

This is the next phase of Dream Design International’s large urban renewal project at Dakota Market Square.

When the project is complete, it will house a 10,000 square foot hospitality and commercial retail space that people can rent out.

The director of planning for Dream Design says they’re currently working with quite a few interested parties.

“Continue to cultivate what you have and go through these urban renewal projects because again, people are moving here from out of town. And also serving the existing community base too. There are different levels of expectations on services. And we want to continue to provide that,” Director of Planning for Dream Design Mike Stanley said.

The demolition should be completed by Friday, and then construction will start, which Stanley says should take about four to five months.

