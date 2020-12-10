Construct holiday spirit: Dahl Arts Center hosts virtual gingerbread house event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Looking to tap into your creative side and your holiday spirit? Why not put together your own gingerbread house?

The Dahl Arts Center offers Saturday Art Adventures on the second Saturday of the month.

The grant-funded program typically provides a gallery tour and a craft, and in December, they hold a gingerbread house making event.

In previous years the education coordinator says the event has brought about 600 people, but due to COVID-19, they had to get creative and find a new way to continue the tradition.

This year, staff put together 100 gingerbread kits that people can pick up for free at the Dahl starting Saturday, Dec.12.

In addition to the supplies, there will be a card in the bag with directions and a QR code and URL that will direct people to a video that they can watch.

“The holidays are really different this year for a lot of people. You know people won’t be able to get together like they usually do, and things are just different. And it’s been a really hard year. So I think being able to, you know, still do this event in a different way than we typically do, you know some consistency is good,” says the education coordinator, Katie Wolff.

The Dahl is also donating an additional 40 kits to Working Against Violence and 20 to the Children’s Home Society.

