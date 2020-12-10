Advertisement

Another South Dakota city puts mask mandate in place

(Connor Matteson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A southeastern South Dakota city’s mask mandate will become effective Friday, Dec. 11.

The Yankton City Commission voted to implement a mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19 infection in the city. The mandate passed 7-2 during a special meeting Wednesday night.

Dakota Radio Group reports the mandate requires people inside buildings to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. However, there is no penalty for violating the mandate.

Yankton commissioners voted down a mask mandate in a meeting Nov. 23 in favor of an educational campaign encouraging mask wearing. People on both sides of the issue spoke in Wednesday night’s meeting. Commissioner Amy Miner said the community needs to protect healthcare workers.

