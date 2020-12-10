Advertisement

A South Dakota Supreme Court appeal, the next step in Hideaway Hills lawsuit

In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes and sparking a legal battle of responsibility. This fall, Meade County was dismissed from the lawsuit. Now homeowners are turning to the state’s highest court to reverse that ruling.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been a nightmare year for homeowners in the Hideaway Hills subdivision.

In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes and sparking a legal battle of responsibility.

This fall, Meade County was dismissed from the lawsuit.

Now homeowners are turning to the state’s highest court to reverse that ruling.

Residents of Hideaway Hills’ attorney compared their situation to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“It’s just something incredibly wrong when it comes from your own government. I don’t think you should expect it from private enterprise but when it comes from elected officials, it seems like a wrong of a higher magnitude,” said John Fitzgerald, the Hideaway Hills attorney. “I think that every citizen of South Dakota probably feels that way when they read about the case and how could a government let this happen. I suppose the people in Flint, Michigan felt the same way you know. This is a wrong of a greater magnitude.”

The legal ruling that dismissed Meade County for responsibility was another setback.

“It’s important to have them as a key piece in it because they’re our government. In the facts that we’ve alleged in the cases, government conspired with private developers to pry people of their property, to pry people of their civil rights. To poison people. To hurt people,” said Fitzgerald.

Now homeowners are turning to the state’s highest court for help.

“We’re going to hold them accountable under every legal theory, under very legal way under everything we can do under the law, we’re going to do and that includes this appeal,” said Fitzgerald. ”They’ll be the gatekeepers on whether or not Meade County comes back into the lawsuit.”

The Flint water cases took three years to unfold and Hideaway Hills could be in for a long haul.

“A lot of them have told me three to five years, what they expect. I of course expect ‚much sooner but it could be three to five years, it could be longer,” said Fitzgerald. ”We could be potentially that far out with the claims that we’re going to bring on December 21st, you just never know.”

