Youth city council makes giftbags with hopes of spreading holiday cheer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Youth Rapid City Council and the Mental Health committee put together goody bags tonight -- to help brighten the holidays for those in need.

50 bags were made containing water, candy, chips, and other goodies -- and they will be donated to charity, as well as some students at Stevens High School.

With the pandemic and stress of the holidays, those on the youth city council are hoping their small gesture can make a big difference.

‘How you think and how you feel can determine a lot of what you do. If you want to do good you have to feel good first,’ Hunter Herzog, Co-lead Mental Health Committee

The Mental Health group is also planning on painting rocks with positive messages, in areas seeing high suicide rates.

