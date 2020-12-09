Advertisement

Warm Winter Wednesday

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We broke a record today reaching 70 degrees, breaking the old record of 66 set in 1939. That will not be a lasting trend as a cold front comes close and drops the temperatures.

There will not be much in the way of precipitation, snow or otherwise for a good long while. We are locked into a dry pattern for the next several days, but temperatures level out and will be in the 40′s clear into next week.

