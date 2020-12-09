Terry Peak Ski Area to tentatively open this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mother Nature hasn’t been helping as the staff at Terry Peak attempt to generate enough snow to open the slopes.

Terry Peak staff may be able to pull the trigger on the season this weekend. Originally, the season was supposed to open Dec. 4-6, but its soft open is tentatively slated for Dec. 11-13. The season will officially open the weekend of Dec. 19.

Updates are on Terry Peak’s website as the staff prepares to open. Before you head to ski, staff recommends checking the website or calling ahead.

In anticipation for a busy opening, we feel it is important to be able to offer both the Stewart and Surprise lifts for safety and to disburse skiers and boarders,” they write on their update page. “Ultimately, we need more time and cold weather for adequate snow cover.”

Tom Marsing says they’re making snow every day the temperature allows them to.

“Some nights, we make 20,000 gallons of water into snow,” Marsing said. “Some nights, it’s less than that. The colder the temperature, the more snow we can make, of course. And right now, mother nature is not helping as much, so we’re having to make snow on everything that we open up.”

COVID-19 restrictions and precautions will be in place. Masks required while in the building and on lifts. No coolers and gear bags are allowed in the building, though.

