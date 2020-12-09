Advertisement

South Dakota AG joins Amicus brief challenging election results in battleground states

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys...
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has joined eight other states in filing a friend of the court or Amicus brief ahead of next week’s electoral college vote.

The brief, signed by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and eight other attorneys general, supports the U.S. Supreme Court blocking four battleground states from casting their votes. Those states are Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania.

Tim Bormann, Ravnsborg’s Chief of Staff,  said thousands of South Dakota voters contacted the state expressing their concern about election fraud.

“The State of South Dakota believes in free and fair elections,” Bormann said in a statement emailed to our station. “That is why South Dakota has joined the Amicus Brief of the State of Missouri in support of the State of Texas v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.”

