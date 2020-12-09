SD lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Gov. budget address in Pierre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yesterday, District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City) was in Pierre with a majority of state legislators. Today, she’s back in Rapid City with a positive test result for COVID-19.

Duhamel was in the state capitol for the Governor’s annual budget address. The night before, Duhamel was with other key lawmakers in the Governor’s Mansion, to discuss the budget proposal over a meal.

She didn’t feel symptomatic during the event. Later that night, Duhamel began to feel a “searing headache and nausea,” and got tested in Rapid City the morning of Dec. 9.

Noem traveled to Box Elder and Huron on Dec. 9 to address certain infrastructure projects outlined in her 2021 budget.

