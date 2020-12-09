Advertisement

One more mild day

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a nice run with temperatures in the upper 50s, 60s, and even 70s to kick off December! A change in the weather pattern will move in quickly this evening behind a cold front making its way from the NW. Breezy conditions expected tonight and overnight behind the front. There is a Fire Weather Warning in effect for Southern Campbell county from 9 am MST until 5 pm MST Wednesday.

The December feeling will be back Friday with temperatures struggling to hit the mid 30s. Over the last couple of days, the snow chances for this weekend have become less and less due to the lack of moisture present. There are two favorable areas of low pressure moving toward the Midwest, but they unfortunately leave us dry. The system tonight will bring breezy conditions. The system that tracks further southeast of us into Kansas and Missouri will bring a swath of rain and snow through its path this weekend, but leaving us empty handed. We do have a chance for some flurries Saturday, but even that looks limited.

This is a good time to start looking for a humidifier!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
South Dakota received $1.25 billion. So far, about $876 million has been spent or...
South Dakota plans to disperse another round of CARES Act grants
A total of 1,111 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to...
South Dakota reports 1 more COVID-19-related death, 539 new cases
A deer that was spotted on Skyline Drive.
Rapid City gets ready to cut down on deer population

Latest News

last warm day
One more mild day
Warm Winter Wednesday
Staying warm for one more day
Warm Winter Wednesday
Warm Winter Wednesday