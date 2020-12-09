Keeping guest safe at the casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in Deadwood was forced to close for about 42 days last Spring.

“That was obviously devastating to our business and to the casino industry. We have slowly begun to recover from that. So we have people visiting Deadwood as other gaming jurisdictions across the country face some of the same challenges. We’ve experienced visitation from other states that have come to Deadwood,” says the CEO of LIV Hospitality, Caleb Arceneaux.

The gaming resort adheres to CDC guidelines, including additional sanitation and hygiene efforts, and employees make sure the casino floor, including each slot machine, is cleaned frequently.

“Machines, you know obviously it’s very difficult to jump right on a machine after someone has been sitting there, but we certainly try to do that. So our team is constantly on the floor, wiping down machines,” says Arceneaux.

Masks are mandated in all city-owned buildings in Deadwood, but when it comes to the Tin Lizzie, Arceneaux says they will NOT put a mask mandate into effect.

“If you want to wear a mask, that’s wonderful, but we allow our guests to have the choice to do that. As well as our team members. We do require a mask for our table game dealers because they’re always in an environment where they can’t have six-foot distancing,” says Arceneaux.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.