Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak with Red Wine Mushroom Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If we can’t grill outside, no worries - you can make an elegant steak dinner in one skillet!

This is a perfect “date night” recipe, or use it as a holiday meal if you’re all “turkey’d out”!

First, season a couple of sirloin steaks with salt and pepper and cook in olive oil over medium high heat until desired doneness (3 minutes per side for medium rare). Remove and keep warm.

In the drippings, sauté a half pound of sliced baby bello mushrooms, 2 minced garlic cloves and a finely chopped small onion until the mushrooms give of their moisture and onions and garlic are translucent. Add a half cup of dry red wine and cook until liquid is almost evaporated. Add 3 tablespoons of butter and stir until melted.

Serve sauce over steaks.

