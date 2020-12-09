Construction continues at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Staff at the Tin Lizzie Gaming resort and crews from Scull Construction gathered outside the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Deadwood on Wednesday to celebrate their half-way point construction milestone.

The Four Point by Sheraton hotel is an expansion project that the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort has been working on.

Construction started back in March, and the hotel is slated to open in late Spring of 2021.

The marketing manager for Tin Lizzie says Liv Hospitality is the parent company at Tin Lizzie, and their goal has always been to grow.

“The expansion. The expansion of business. The ability to draw bigger crowds to Deadwood that can all stay with us. So that means more people on our gaming floor. That means more people dining in our restaurants. That means more people getting coffee at Starbucks. All around, it just a big benefit to our business to grow,” says the marketing manager at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, Eli Corbett.

Tin Lizzie already has 57 rooms available at their Hampton INN By Hilton, and when construction is complete at the new hotel, 109 rooms will be available.

