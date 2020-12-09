Advertisement

Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

By ROB GILLIES
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on its website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.

“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine once it is on the market and will not hesitate to take action if any safety concerns are identified,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March..

The department said the vaccine is for use in people 16 years of age or older, but noted Pfizer-BioNTech are running further clinical trials on children of all age groups and that could change.

The vaccine already has been approved by the United Kingdom and officials have said they expect U.S. approval within days.

Canada has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

“This is phenomenal news for all Canadians as we take the next step toward ending this pandemic. As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
South Dakota received $1.25 billion. So far, about $876 million has been spent or...
South Dakota plans to disperse another round of CARES Act grants
A total of 1,111 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to...
South Dakota reports 1 more COVID-19-related death, 539 new cases
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?

Latest News

Intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health...
Protests stop Idaho health board meeting
Refinancing student loans at a lower interest rate can put more money in your pocket.
Read this before you refinance federal student loans
'Raining poop!': Apartment building tenants sweep animal waste off balcony in downtown Cleveland
FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
Biden seeks to counter doubters on pick for Pentagon chief