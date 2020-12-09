Advertisement

Another earthquake recorded in South Dakota... because it’s 2020

A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle,...
A USGS map of earthquakes recorded in or near South Dakota since 1900. The larger the circle, the stronger the magnitude. Tuesday's quake near Bowdle is highlighted in Orange.(United States Geological Survey)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was tiny but it happened. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a small South Dakota town Tuesday evening. Happy 2020.

It was minor in intensity, locals reported. Some residents of Bowdle, South Dakota felt it indoors however no damage was reported.

The quake’s depth was about 3.1 miles, according to the geological survey. No other details were immediately available.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake about 7.5 miles north-northwest of Bowdle, South Dakota at 11:59 Tuesday night.

According to the USGS, the quake is the second in South Dakota this year. There was a magnitude 2.5 earthquake north of Platte on Aug. 25.

Bowdle is a small town in Edmunds County, home to roughly 500 people, about 60 miles west of Aberdeen.

The largest earthquake recorded in South Dakota was a magnitude 4.5 quake south of Huron in 1911.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
A deer that was spotted on Skyline Drive.
Rapid City gets ready to cut down on deer population
South Dakota received $1.25 billion. So far, about $876 million has been spent or...
South Dakota plans to disperse another round of CARES Act grants

Latest News

Warm weather made Terry Peak move its opening weekend. Now, its soft opening weekend is...
Terry Peak Ski Area to tentatively open this weekend
Western Dakota Tech implements UpSkill programs
How the UpSkill program has benefited many
Rapid City youth council spreads holiday cheer in the community with goodies bags
Rapid City youth council lends a helping hand this holiday season
Deer hunting in city limits has been passed and will be in effect next year
Deer hunting within city limits will begin this coming year