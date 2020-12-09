36 COVID-19 deaths, 985 new cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported another 36 coronavirus-related deaths as well as nearly 1,000 new cases in South Dakota on Wednesday.

A total of 1,147 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. The New York Times reports South Dakota has recorded the most deaths per capita of any state over the past seven days.

Officials reported 985 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to over 88,000. However, active cases declined by over 600 to 16,148 due to additional recoveries.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by nine to 501. COVID-19 patients occupy 18% of the state’s hospital beds and 35% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 26% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 1,842 of 9,608 people (+161) are contagious or 20.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.3%.

For people in Meade County, 397 of 1,951 people (+37) are contagious or 20.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

In Lawrence County, 405 of 2,260 people (+30) are contagious or 17.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 310 of 1,757 (+16) people are contagious or 17.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Custer County, 126 of 612 people (+16) are contagious or 20.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.2%.

In Butte County, 120 of 786 (+15) people are contagious or 15.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 52 of 382 (+2) people are contagious or 13.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6%.

In Jackson County, 38 of 222 people (+3) are contagious or 17.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 42 of 181 (+6) people are contagious or 23.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.9%.

In Bennett County, 43 of 334 (+3) people are contagious or 12.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

For people in Ziebach County, 102 of 256 (+14) people are contagious or 39.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.5%.

In Harding County, 19 of 85 (+2) people are contagious or 22.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 28.9%.

For people in Perkins County, 79 of 229 (+1) people are contagious or 34.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

***The daily and cumulative positivity rates are determined by dividing the positive people by the total number of tests processed per day and/or overall (cumulative). The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.**

