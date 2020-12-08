Advertisement

You can spread holiday cheer by adopting a family from WAVI this year

Adopting a family this holiday season.
Adopting a family this holiday season.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Staff at Working Against Violence continue to support those in need during the pandemic.

The development director says they’re seeing more people at the shelter compared to this time last year.

And as people gear up for the holidays, WAVI is looking for people to adopt a family this holiday season.

The process is simple. All you have to do is fill out a form online, and then WAVI will assign you a family.

You can then choose to go shopping for the family or place an order online and have it shipped to WAVI. You can also donate a meal, gift cards, and even cash.

This is the second year the program is being offered, and so far, about 20 people have been paired with families.

“I think last year we served almost 50 families or individuals that needed some kind of support. Whether that’s a meal box with a Christmas meal. Our clients love to bake. We love being able to supply baking goods. They utilize our kitchen and just providing that sense of normalcy and cheer and joy,” says the development director for WAVI, Kristina Simmons.

Another way people can give back is by mailing encouraging notes. Simmons says they share them with the clients, and they love being able to read them.

If you’re inserted in adopting a family, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,450. Of those, 16,432 are currently active.
South Dakota reports 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
Sturgis Guns was broken into and robbed again
Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
Rapid City officials investigate string of ‘suspicious’ overnight fires

Latest News

Online learning during the spring semester.
Parents who have kids in RCAS can apply for distance learning for the spring semester
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents...
Tis the season for virtual Christmas concerts
Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem created UpSkill, a program to help those displaced by...
UpSkill student shares her experience with the new statewide program