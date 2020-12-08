Advertisement

Tis the season for virtual Christmas concerts

Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents would fill the lunchroom, but with COVID guidelines, the decision was made to use Facebook live.
Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents...
Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents would fill the lunchroom, but with COVID guidelines, the decision was made to use Facebook live.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, filled with candy canes, gifts, and Christmas concerts. But as with most things in 2020, Rapid City Area Schools Christmas concerts are taking on a new look.

Grandview Elementary is moving its annual concerts online. Normally students and their parents would fill the lunchroom, but with COVID guidelines, the decision was made to use Facebook live. The music teacher said each class will perform two songs. One will be sung and the other based more on movement, using props such as streamers, plastic plates, and cowboy hats. It’s all in an attempt to keep things as normal as possible.

”From the beginning of the school year kids were asking ‘are we going to have the Christmas program?’ and parents from day one after school starts, they always call, ‘okay, when is the program so we can take the day off?’,” said Susan Sedlacek, Grandview Elementary’s music teacher. “And obviously, everyone knew it would be different this year and we decided that we would try to make it as normal as possible.”

The students will keep some traditions alive during an untraditional year, singing typical Christmas songs such as Jingle Bells and Holly Jolly Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,450. Of those, 16,432 are currently active.
South Dakota reports 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
Sturgis Guns was broken into and robbed again
Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
Rapid City officials investigate string of ‘suspicious’ overnight fires

Latest News

Online learning during the spring semester.
Parents who have kids in RCAS can apply for distance learning for the spring semester
Rapid City provided masks for everyone attending city council, but nit everyone wore them.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?
Adopting a family this holiday season.
You can spread holiday cheer by adopting a family from WAVI this year
Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem created UpSkill, a program to help those displaced by...
UpSkill student shares her experience with the new statewide program