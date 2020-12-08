South Dakota plans to disperse another round of CARES Act grants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a little under a month left, the state of South Dakota has to decide how to spend its remaining Coronavirus Relief funding.

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act to aid local and state governments. South Dakota received $1.25 billion. So far, about $876 million has been spent or obligated.

South Dakota has put money toward education, businesses, nonprofits and healthcare along with local and state government agencies.

Another round of grants is on the way. Applicants must apply for federal aid by Dec. 30, 2020.

New grants could assist p businesses and nonprofits with more recent losses from this fall, after the first round of grants covered spring and summer losses.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.