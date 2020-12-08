Advertisement

Santa brings holiday cheer to Special Olympians

Gifts were delivered at numerous locations west river
Special Olympics
Special Olympics(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many sporting events through the state, including last year’s Special Olympic events here in South Dakota.

To show support for those Olympians, members from the torch run and Special Olympics handed out holiday gifts throughout the state. Brightening the day for those who participate in the games brings much needed holiday cheer.

“It’s amazing to see everyone, some of the people living on the west side of the state we haven’t been able to see, and it is great to see the smile and joy when we are handing them their gifts, The smiles we are spreading are contagious, no doubt about it,” Jill Kvanli, who is Santa, said.

The group will now head east after making numerous stops on the west side of the state.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered...
Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
Sturgis Guns was broken into and robbed again
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer
Oglala Lakota County sign
OST President Killer: Oglala Sioux Tribe hit hard by COVID-19
The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,450. Of those, 16,432 are currently active.
South Dakota reports 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
South Dakota received $1.25 billion. So far, about $876 million has been spent or...
South Dakota plans to disperse another round of CARES Act grants
Toys for Tots “Drive-Thru” Event
Toys for Tots “Drive-Thru” Event
Rapid City teens share their pandemic perspective
Rapid City teens share their pandemic perspective