Rushmore Plaza Civic Center uses nice weather to ‘zoom’ through construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s new arena on track for a new name, construction isn’t too far behind.

When spectators drive by the scene of large equipment and piles of metal and concrete, they’ll notice each time that they can see less and less into the building. Crews have put up most of the outside paneling and are finishing up the major support beams for the arena’s roof.

The civic center’s executive director said the nice weather has allowed them to get a little ahead of schedule.

”This kind of weather’s not good for agriculture, we’re very dry, but it’s great for building and they’ve been zooming the last couple months,” said Craig Baltzer, the executive director. “They always tell me that they’re on time, they’re on time, but I have a sneaky suspicion maybe we’re a little ahead of time, they’re just not telling me that.”

Baltzer said a little bit of snow doesn’t disrupt the crews but large amounts of snow and high winds can.

If everything continues on schedule, the arena should be done by the beginning of October 2021.

