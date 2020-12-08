Rapid Fire and Police Departments Investigate “Suspicious” Fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire and Police departments responded to a total of five fires over the weekend.

Captain John Olson from the Rapid City criminal investigation division says four of those fires are " suspicious”.

“Obviously with some of them being in the same area, makes that suspicious, so we’ve had not only police officers arrive on the scene, we’ve had detectives go out and work in conjunction with the fire department "

The first fire happened around 11:30 Friday night on 11th street and a few hours later the Rapid City Fire department responded to another fire across the street. The third fire was on Mount Rushmore Road, where firefighters found a commercial dumpster with flames spreading to the storage shed. Shortly after they were called out again to South street.

Former School of Mines professor Deborah Mitchell lost her home art studio and motorcycle.

” I lost an income ..cause I was teaching, I lost artwork that I had created, equipment, tools, supplies, a livelihood, and my solace”

Rapid City Police and fire departments are investigating and will be patrolling the area, they are also asking community members to come forward if they have any information.

If you have any tips or information call the Rapid City Police Department at (605) 394-4131.

