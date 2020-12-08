Advertisement

Rapid City teens share their pandemic perspective

“Anxieties gotten really bad because you don’t know how school’s going to change. You don’t know if the whole cities going to get shut down.”
Changing levels and struggling through school work isn’t even the biggest worry for these young...
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic has affected every aspect of adult life but what about the lives of teenagers? A teenager’s life tends to revolve around school so we spoke with a few students to understand their perspective on the pandemic.

For teenagers, day to day life revolves around school. But changes to schooling has had consequences on their lives.

“It’s been consistently changing. We go for about two to three weeks in a certain level and then another week we’ll be in a different level and the learnings been a lot different,” said Hunter Casey, a junior at Steven’s High School. “It’s tough to keep your grades up.”

Hunter and his younger brother’s grades are reflective of their ever-changing situation.

“I used to be a straight-A or straight-B student before the pandemic but once the pandemic hit, I started dropping to C’s and D’s and eventually F’s,” said Carson Casey, a sophomore at Steven’s High School.

“Usually, I have mostly A’s and B’s but this year it’s been D’s and a few F’s, and it’s been hard to get them up,” said Hunter. “It’s just different for me, I’m a hands-on learner and we’re not doing any of that this year really.”

Changing levels and struggling through school work isn’t even the biggest worry for these young people, it’s the state of the world.

“It feels like there’s a big weight on your shoulders that’s hard to shake off. It’s a little scary almost not knowing if you’re going to get sick or not and how bad it truly is,” said Carson. “Anxieties gotten really bad because you don’t know how school’s going to change. You don’t know if the whole cities going to get shut down.”

“I mean I’ve definitely had moments where it’s like pretty depressing realizing that everything in the world is kind of falling apart at the moment,” said Beckham Slack, a seventh-grader at South Middle School.

That’s a lot of weight to carry day to day, especially for a middle schooler.

“I think it’s a lot more than what a 12-year-old should have to worry about,” said Slack.

