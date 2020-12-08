Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender breaks tie in favor of tabling mask ordinance, now what?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After three weeks of heated debate and public comments, Rapid City will not be instituting a mask mandate even after the proposal widely passed its first reading with a 9-to-1 vote.

During Monday night’s second reading, an early motion to table a proposed ordinance failed, then later in the meeting, Ward 1 Council Member Pat Jones flipped his vote in favor of tabling the issue.

Ultimately, Mayor Steve Allender broke the five-to-five tie in favor of tabling the ordinance, effectively stopping the proposal in its tracks.

“Last night up until the vote that it was going to be the same 9 to 1 vote,” says Allender. “There was no reason not to believe that I wasn’t included in any discussions about any alternative ideas.”

Allender says council members faced bullying, threats, and comparisons to Nazi Germany all for asking the public to wear masks.

“I say this mask is important and it’s valuable, what if I’m wrong,” says Allender. “What if I’m wrong about the value of this mask, who suffers? Now, what if the people that say there’s no value in this mask are wrong, who suffers then and which ones worse?”

With this division on the council and in the community, the mayor says the hospitals are on their own to slow the spread.

And according to the South Dakota Department of Health, in the Black Hills, less than 6% of ICU beds were available Tuesday and only 28% of regular beds.

“We have to look forward, there’ll be an end to this pandemic someday,” says Allender. “The question is what kind of damage will it leave behind and how will the fabric of our very communities be altered because of the way we’ve treated each other in this whole thing.”

After a failed attempt to pass a mask ordinance Allender says the council should let it lay and would discourage council members from trying a mask mandate for the third time.

