Advertisement

Is this your meth? Fall River County Sheriff’s office looks for owner of baggie of drugs

A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for...
A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for the owner of a bag of meth that was turned into their office.(Fall River County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Claiming a bag of meth in Fall River County could score you a “courtesy stay” in the Fall River County Jail.

A post on the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says officers are looking for the owner of a bag of meth that was turned into their office. The tongue and cheek post also asks the owner to turn in any other drug paraphernalia they may have.

“If you think it may be yours, but you’re not exactly sure, just stop on in with the meth you have on hand and we are more than happy to compare it and see if it might belong to you,” the post said. “Hope to see you soon.”

We are looking to find the owner of this little baggie of Meth that was recently found and turned in by a good...

Posted by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance
A Custer woman goes national with her concerns about the availability of health care treatment...
At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming
The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,450. Of those, 16,432 are currently active.
South Dakota reports 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
Sturgis Guns was broken into and robbed again
Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
Rapid City officials investigate string of ‘suspicious’ overnight fires

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers plans for South Dakota's 2021 budget in Pierre on Dec. 8, 2020.
Full address: Gov. Kristi Noem lays out plan for South Dakota’s 2021 budget
A deer that was spotted on Skyline Drive.
Rapid City gets ready to cut down on the deer population
A total of 1,111 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to...
South Dakota reports 1 more COVID-19-related death, 539 new cases
With one month left in 2020, Rapid City has issued a total of 5,351 building permits. The...
2020 Rapid City building permits outpace past years