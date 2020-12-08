’I feel bad for us,’ Allender says after Rapid City Council tables mask ordinance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Council members tip-toed around a mask ordinance again as they voted to table the matter at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Steve Allender moved to table the motion a second time. Council members were tied when voting, and Allender broke the tie by tabling the ordinance to require face coverings in indoor public places.

While Allender broke the tie, he wasn’t happy with the outcome.

“I hope none of us go home cheering tonight,” Allender said. “We are in a really rough spot as a community. I feel bad for us.”

Council members were upset by some of the public’s comments that happened during and before the meeting. Some residents and council people cited “petty,” “childish” and “rude” comments happening online from council members and the public.

“Your lack of respect for our rules do not sway me at all,” Ward 2 Councilmember Ritchie Nordstrom said. “A lot of the information we’ve been receiving in the past few weeks has been called alternative science. For me, I will continue to listen to the experts in health science.”

Darla Drew said the comments reflect how the public feels.

“We’re stressed, and we need to show a little more kindness,” Drew, from Ward 5, said.

Greg Strommen, Ward 3, also wanted Rapid City residents to show more kindness.

“We are not a success story of COVID defense in South Dakota,” Greg Strommen said. “Let’s go into the Christmas season thinking of kindness and compassion.”

The tabled mask ordinance would have required masks in public places like restaurants, casinos, etc. Houses of worship would not have been included on that list.

Businesses, according to the ordinance, had an option to opt-out of compliance. If a business had opted out, it would have been required to post a sign saying it did so.

