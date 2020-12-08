Black Hills Toys for Tots collection becomes drive-thru event

Advertisement

Toys for tots continuing to give back
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fifth annual Toys for Tots event is happening this year despite the pandemic.

Over 1,000 students are participating in the drive-thru style event. All volunteers will be wearing face masks and will follow all CDC guidelines.

Toys for Tots benefits single families who want to provide toys for their children.

Donations are still being accepted. Any resident can drop off toys at 660 Flormann St. until the day before the event.

All toys must be new and unwrapped. The event is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Central States Fairgrounds.

Home Slice Media public service director Chrissy Davies says they are “expecting a greater turnout than last year.”

