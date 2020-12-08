At-capacity Rapid City hospital sends COVID-19 patient to Wyoming

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - An oxygen concentrator helps Rose Mary Kor breathe as she recovers from COVID-19. She has to have it on 24-hours a day.

“You are very limited. You have 50 feet of air hose. I can’t go outside unless I switch to a tank,” Kor said.

And her life was a lot different a month ago. The 70-year-old says she walked several miles a day and never dreamed she would be on oxygen. But then, on Nov. 2, Kor says she had trouble breathing even when she sat up.

“It got to the point where this isn’t working. I need help,” Kor said.

Kor says she went to the emergency room at Monument Health Hospital in Custer.

She tested positive for COVID-19. Kor says as her symptoms worsened, doctors told her that Rapid City Hospital, about 40 miles away, was not taking any new patients.

“I said you have got to be kidding me. What do you do? It was just disbelief,” Kor said.

Kor was airlifted to a hospital; in Casper, Wyoming, over 200 miles from Custer. She says she was given plasma to help her body fight off the virus as well as Remdesevir. The 70-year-old has been at home, recovering for the last few weeks.

The big question now is how long will Kor be on oxygen. She says it could be until next week or forever,” Kor said. “One of the things COVID can do is it attacks your lungs. It can cause temporary or permanent damage.”

And as the pandemic continues, she hopes the hospitals will be better prepared.

“I think they should do disaster planning on a bigger scale. We just don’t think these things will happen out here that we are insulated,” Kor said.

A spokesperson from Monument Health says significant work has been done to expand capacity across our health system, adding in part.

There have been occasions when we have had to transfer patients to other hospitals, either to provide specialized care or because staffed beds were not available at the time. Availability changes daily. We accept patients from other hospitals when we can, and we transfer to other hospitals when we can’t

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.