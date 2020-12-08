Advertisement

A taste of summer in December

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will have a taste of summertime this afternoon and we could be seeing record warmth. The record today is held back in 1939 at 66°F. We should be able to tie this, if not, beat it! However, a caveat will be layer of high level clouds this afternoon which could inhibit high temperatures from reaching the mid to upper 60s. Still confident on today being a warm day with west-southwest winds setting up warm air advection at the surface.

Wednesday will be the last mild day of the week, with December returning in full force Friday. The storm system we were tracking yesterday for Thursday night and Friday has continued to shift further south and east into Missouri, so precipitation chances for Thursday and Friday look to be out of question. A few flurries possible Friday evening into Saturday. Best chance to see snow will be Saturday night into Sunday, but forecast models have been inconsistent over the last few runs. Confidence is high on seasonal temperatures returning by the end of this week, but we could be back above average for Sunday and Monday.

Todays average high temperature is 37°F.

Our low temperature this evening will be 40°

