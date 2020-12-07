The mild trend continues for the first half of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild and unseasonable weather will continue for the first half of the week, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week that could tie the record set back in 1939 of 66 degrees. Mild through Wednesday, but some changes may come our way heading into the second half of the week. Snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday.

An upper level trough is starting to build in to the western part of the country, and a potent upper level low is currently digging into California which will make its way into the central part of the country by mid week. The combination of this troughing feature and upper level low will support cooler and seasonable temperatures and some snowfall Thursday and Friday. The track of this system will move through Nebraska and Iowa, which means the heavier amounts of snow will be missing us heading into the weekend. However, temperatures will be back in the upper 30s heading into the weekend, but above average temperatures could return into next week.

