Sunny and warm weather continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight and temperatures are mild. Many will stay in the 30s, while a few isolated spots on the plains end up in the 20s. In Rapid City, our low will be 37°, which is exactly what our average high temperature is this time of year.

The nice weekend weather continues for the first half of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected with warm air sticking around. Highs on Monday will be near 60°, while Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 66°. The current record for Tuesday is 66°, which was set back in 1939, so it will be something to watch closely. The mid 60s are what we would expect near the end of September, definitely not in early December. Wednesday will be a touch cooler, but still warm with highs in the upper 50s.

The pattern change starts to arrive by Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and highs will be in the 40s. We do stay dry Thursday, but a few snow showers are possible on Friday. A storm system will pass through the central plains and bring the potential for moderate to heavy snow in Nebraska, eastern South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. We could see some light snow with a little accumulation here, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm system. Nothing to panic about yet, but we will watch it closely and bring the latest and most accurate information to you as it becomes available.

Highs Friday will be in the 30s and we could see some 30s and 40s next weekend.

