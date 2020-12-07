Advertisement

Sturgis local businesses are open for shoppers

With the holiday season here, business owners say to shop local.
With the holiday season here, business owners say to shop local.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - With the streets in Sturgis lined with holiday cheer local businesses from art to outdoors are in the midst of the shopping season including Kristi Cammack the Co-Owner of X-treme Dakota Bicycles.

“Sturgis is a great community that does really support their small businesses rather than shopping out of town which is excellent,” says Cammack.

And Co-Owner of White Canvas Elizabeth White says support like this helps these businesses keep their doors open.

“The big thing for me is I want to be here for the community. Someplace here in Sturgis that’s a place for people to go and make their artistic dreams come true,” says White.

Shopping local doesn’t just help out business owners, it also helps out the community as a whole.

“Small businesses are the ones that support local sports, support other local fundraisers that we have or we try to give back to the community as much as we can, and the more that people help us with our businesses the more we can help others,” says Cammack.

