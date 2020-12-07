Advertisement

Some seek out fortune tellers amid pandemic’s uncertainty

By KTVT staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) - In a world of uncertainties, people are looking for predictability. McKinney resident Premila Patel finds it at Soultopia.

“With the COVID and everything, I was stuck in a bubble,” she said.

And it’s not just Patel who is looking for assurance. A recent article in the New York Times highlights increased online traffic for horoscope and psychic consultations.

Astrologers and Tarot card readers have reported an increased demand in their services.

“Since the pandemic, it’s just been an explosive amount of people coming in our stores and also through Zoom and on online and also on the phone,” said Michelle Welch, a psychic medium, who reported her business has gone up over 70% in since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s is a broad, broad variety of reasons, but it starts primarily with the uncertainty. But then also the fact that people are at home a lot, so that creates some issues when we’re at home and we’re with our family a lot, and then the uncertainty with jobs. And then people that are just maybe, unfortunately, going over into that despair,” she said.

She says she’s seeing more young people come in for readings.

They are also attracted to products like incense, crystals and stones, which they believe will cleanse their space and ward off negativity.

“We sold a pallet of sage in the last two weeks, and so that, crystals, and it’s all for like things that we’re we feel like there’s this negativity,” Welch said.

Patel has had to readjust to her life after the pandemic.

“I feel that people want to have some hope. It’s like being forewarned. You kind of know that something’s going to happen, and this just gives you a little bit of a preparation,” she said.

With the future filled with uncertainties, both Patel and Welch say people are simply looking for comfort, company and a spiritual connection.

Welch said Facetime, Zoom and other video services have made it easier for people to reach psychics. She believes they are seeking answers that they may not be finding elsewhere.

