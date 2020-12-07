Advertisement

Rapid City Council votes on mask ordinance for businesses Monday

Will Rapid City see a mask mandate?
Will Rapid City see a mask mandate?(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff and Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After weeks of debate, Rapid City may have a mask ordinance after Monday’s City Council meeting.

While the mask mandate has had twists and turns after tabling a resolution and ordinance about mandatory masks.

The ordinance would remain in effect until Feb. 28, 2021, the ordinance reads.

City Ordinance 6454, which the council will vote on after its second reading, would require Rapid City businesses that can occupy more than 50 people to require face coverings unless a business chooses to opt-out.

Businesses have an option to opt-out and must post a sign saying they did so. The sign must say: “This business has opted out of the Rapid City ordinance requiring the wearing of masks or other face coverings. Masks or face coverings are recommended, but not required while in this building.”

If businesses don’t opt-out, they must post a sign that says: “Pursuant to Rapid City Ordinance 6454, masks or face coverings are required while in this building.”

If the business continues to violate the ordinance, prosecution could occur. The total fine and costs for a violation of this ordinance will be $100. Each day that a violation occurs can be considered a separate offense.

City Ordinance 6454 penalizes citizens through an administrative process, not a criminal process. The City will notify a business they’ve violated the rule, investigate and penalize accordingly. The City Code Enforcement will report the violation.

There would be no penalty for not wearing a mask in an indoor public place as long as individuals comply with a business that asks them to wear a mask. According to the resolution, a penalty could result in a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $100 and/or 30 days in jail or both the fine and imprisonment.

Rapid City Council meets at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec.7, 2020

