Advertisement

Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services

Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73 million to roughly 40,000 homeowners for repeatedly failing to provide even the most basic operations as a mortgage servicing company over four years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By KEN SWEET
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73 million to roughly 40,000 homeowners for repeatedly failing to provide even the most basic operations as a mortgage servicing company over four years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday.

The CFPB and 48 states alleged in their complaint that Mr. Cooper failed to do a laundry list of basic services for the mortgages it serviced from 2012 to 2016, from failing to identify mortgages that were in loan modification plans, to failing to disburse borrowers’ property tax payments.

The company also failed to inform borrowers when they no longer needed to make private mortgage insurance payments, or kept them paying for private mortgage insurance when they no longer had it.

Nationstar will repay approximately 40,000 borrowers about $73 million in refunds and damages, and will pay a $1.5 million fine to the CFPB. The company is settling independently with the 48 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

In a statement, the company said it identified these problems several years ago and is “pleased to resolve this matter.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered...
Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer
Many people headed to 414 East Omaha Street to check out the new stores.
Rise Furniture and Decor and Thrive Adventure Gear stores are open for business
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
Sturgis Guns was broken into and robbed again
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea ends publication of annual catalog
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus...
Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue
The 509 new cases bring the state total to 86,450. Of those, 16,432 are currently active.
South Dakota reports 509 new COVID-19 cases Monday