Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered...
Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado
Parade of lights
Sturgis parade of lights brings holiday cheer
Many people headed to 414 East Omaha Street to check out the new stores.
Rise Furniture and Decor and Thrive Adventure Gear stores are open for business
The Sturgis Police Chief said the break-in is still under investigation and it is too soon to...
Sturgis Guns was broken into and robbed again
Oglala Lakota County sign
Oglala Sioux Tribe is being hit hard by COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
Dating apps booming amid coronavirus pandemic
Multiple garbage cans set on fire in Rapid City
Rapid City officials investigate string of ‘suspicious’ overnight fires
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
Mark Binetti and Valerie Persinger from the Rapid City Rush tell hockey fans what to expect for...
Rapid City Rush prepares for opening weekend